41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training

Maj. Joshua Zantello of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, Judge Advocate General (JAG) Section executes the Standing Power Throw event of the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore., June 13. The 41st IBCT is conducting its first two-week annual training since returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 Location: WARRENTON, OR