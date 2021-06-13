Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 3 of 4]

    41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training

    WARRENTON, OR, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Maj. Joshua Zantello of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, Judge Advocate General (JAG) Section executes the Standing Power Throw event of the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore., June 13. The 41st IBCT is conducting its first two-week annual training since returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 23:49
    Photo ID: 6689795
    VIRIN: 210613-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 4002x3002
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, OR, US
    Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US
    Hometown: LINCOLN CITY, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    41st IBCT
    Camp Rilea
    JAG Officer
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

