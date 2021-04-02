Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Fighter Wing continues training at Red Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11]

    169th Fighter Wing continues training at Red Flag 21-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew Persson, a 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief, performs a preflight inspection prior to a night flight of the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2021. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is participating in the Red Flag 21-1 exercise, which gives pilots and ground crews the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios they may find in a future real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6689506
    VIRIN: 210204-Z-QX261-0029
    Resolution: 3726x2795
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing continues training at Red Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    169th Fighter Wing continues training at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1
    169th Fighter Wing continues training at Red Flag 21-1
    169th Fighter Wing continues training at Red Flag 21-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Nellis Air Force Base
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    Red Flag 21-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT