    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1 [Image 6 of 11]

    Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan Queen from the 169th MXS, Munitions Flight prepares to convert a laser-guided GBU-12 bomb to an unguided MK-82 bomb at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2021. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is participating in the Red Flag 21-1 exercise, which gives pilots and ground crews the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios they may find in a future real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    F-16
    Nellis Air Force Base
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Red Flag 21-1

