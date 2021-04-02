U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan Queen and Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman from the 169th MXS, Munitions Flight prepare to convert a laser-guided GBU-12 bomb to an unguided MK-82 bomb at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2021. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is participating in the Red Flag 21-1 exercise, which gives pilots and ground crews the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios they may find in a future real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6689504
|VIRIN:
|210204-Z-QX261-0015
|Resolution:
|3785x2838
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
