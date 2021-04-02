U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman from the 169th MXS, Munitions Flight converts laser-guided GBU-12 bombs into unguided MK-82 bombs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2021. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is participating in the Red Flag 21-1 exercise, which gives pilots and ground crews the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios they may find in a future real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 14:26 Photo ID: 6689497 VIRIN: 210204-Z-QX261-0004 Resolution: 3372x2529 Size: 2.19 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swamp Fox Airmen build bombs at Red Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.