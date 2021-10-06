445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia

WAYNESBORO, Georgia – Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Donnelly, 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron medic, talks to a young patient prior to receiving care at Hancock County Health Dept, Hancock, Ga as part of East Central Georgia Medical Innovative Readiness Training on June 10, 2021. The IRT is a mission to provide no-cost health services from June 10 until June 17 and provides opportunities for military medical, engineering, and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

