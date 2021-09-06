WAYNESBORO, Georgia – Sen. Max Burns, Georgia senator from 23rd district, visits Jenkins County High School, Ga to observe participants of East Central Georgia Medical Innovative Readiness Training on June 9, 2021. More than 160 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines are involved in the IRT mission which provides no-cost health services from June 10 until June 17 and opportunities for military medical, engineering, and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 15:11 Photo ID: 6688794 VIRIN: 210609-F-BT522-0012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.18 MB Location: WAYNESBORO, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.