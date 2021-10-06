445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia

WAYNESBORO, Georgia – 2nd Lt. Antonio Ceja, 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron behavioral health technician at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, reviews a chart with Staff Sgt. Jeimmy Meija-Caro, 482nd Force Support Squadron, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fl, at Warren County High School, Ga as part of East Central Georgia Medical Innovative Readiness Training on June 10, 2021. The IRT is a mission to provide no-cost health services from June 10 until June 17 and provides opportunities for military medical, engineering, and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

