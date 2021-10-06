Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia [Image 6 of 10]

    445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia

    WAYNESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    WAYNESBORO, Georgia – Senior Airman Jailen Dittman, 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron medic, gives an eye exam to a patient at Warren County High School, Ga as part of East Central Georgia Medical Innovative Readiness Training on June 10, 2021. The IRT is a mission to provide no-cost health services from June 10 until June 17 and provides opportunities for military medical, engineering, and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

