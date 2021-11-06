BOSTON (June 11, 2021) USS Constitution crew members set the spanker sail during an underway celebrating healthcare workers and first responders aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 11:50
|Photo ID:
|6688692
|VIRIN:
|210611-N-KK576-0015
|Resolution:
|5852x3893
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT