    NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution [Image 3 of 5]

    NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    BOSTON (June 11, 2021) U.S. Navy officer recruiter Lt. Raymond Reyes enlists Angelina Spath as a Navy Nurse Corps candidate during an underway celebrating healthcare workers and first responders aboard USS Constitution. Spath joined through the Health Professions Scholarship Program, offering tuition and monthly living expenses while finishing college in preparation for her career in the U.S Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts

    USS Constitution
    nurse
    Navy Recruiting command
    physician assistant
    Boston
    healthcare workers

