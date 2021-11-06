NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution

BOSTON (June 11, 2021) U.S. Navy officer recruiter Lt. Raymond Reyes enlists Angelina Spath as a Navy Nurse Corps candidate during an underway celebrating healthcare workers and first responders aboard USS Constitution. Spath joined through the Health Professions Scholarship Program, offering tuition and monthly living expenses while finishing college in preparation for her career in the U.S Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

