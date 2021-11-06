Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution [Image 4 of 5]

    NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    BOSTON (June 11, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Roa commissions Kathryn O'Leary as a lieutenant junior grade during an underway aboard USS Constitution celebrating healthcare workers and first responders. O'Leary will attend Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island, in preparation for her job as a physician assistant. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    This work, NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

