NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution

BOSTON (June 11, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Roa commissions Kathryn O'Leary as a lieutenant junior grade during an underway aboard USS Constitution celebrating healthcare workers and first responders. O'Leary will attend Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island, in preparation for her job as a physician assistant. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

