NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution

210611-N-KK576-0007 BOSTON (June 11, 2021) Retired Capt. Mary Jo O'Dwyer Majors speaks to guests during an underway celebrating healthcare workers and first responders aboard USS Constitution. Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England Sailors commissioned two Navy Nurse Corps candidates aboard the world's oldest commissioned warship. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)
|06.11.2021
|06.12.2021 11:50
|6688684
|210611-N-KK576-0007
|6048x4024
|3.74 MB
|BOSTON, MA, US
|CAMBRIDGE, MA, US
|2
|0
