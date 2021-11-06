210611-N-KK576-0007 BOSTON (June 11, 2021) Retired Capt. Mary Jo O'Dwyer Majors speaks to guests during an underway celebrating healthcare workers and first responders aboard USS Constitution. Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England Sailors commissioned two Navy Nurse Corps candidates aboard the world's oldest commissioned warship. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 11:50 Photo ID: 6688684 VIRIN: 210611-N-KK576-0007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.74 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Hometown: CAMBRIDGE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG New England Medical Corps commissioning ceremony aboard the USS Constitution [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.