776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield

Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, outgoing commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Matthew Bartlett, presiding officer and 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 12, 2021. During his command, Wabeke led more than 300 Air Force and Army members and oversaw the investment of $58 million into force protection, communications and infrastructure.

