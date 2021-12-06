Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield [Image 1 of 6]

    776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield

    DJIBOUTI

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The official party, Col. Matthew Bartlett, presiding officer and 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, incoming commander, sing the Air Force song during a change of command ceremony for the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 12, 2021. Esses replaced Wabeke as commander of the 776th EABS.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 08:10
    This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    cldj

