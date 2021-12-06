776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield

The official party, Col. Matthew Bartlett, presiding officer and 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, incoming commander, sing the Air Force song during a change of command ceremony for the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 12, 2021. Esses replaced Wabeke as commander of the 776th EABS.

