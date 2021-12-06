Airmen from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron render their final salute to Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, outgoing commander, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 12, 2021. Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses replaced Wabeke as the commander of the 776th EABS.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6688514
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-VY191-0094
|Resolution:
|4659x3106
|Size:
|938.72 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT