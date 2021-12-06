Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield [Image 2 of 6]

    776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield

    DJIBOUTI

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, incoming commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, takes the guidon from Col. Matthew Bartlett, presiding officer and 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 12, 2021. Taking the guidon signifies Esses taking command of the unit.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

