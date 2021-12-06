Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 08:10 Photo ID: 6688512 VIRIN: 210612-Z-VY191-0104 Resolution: 5457x3638 Size: 966.37 KB Location: DJ

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.