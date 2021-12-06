776th EABS welcomes new commander at Chabelley Airfield

Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, incoming commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, takes the guidon from Col. Matthew Bartlett, presiding officer and 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 12, 2021. Taking the guidon signifies Esses taking command of the unit.
