U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant, and U.S. Army Sgt. Rose Pollick, a practical nurse, both with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, suture a lip wound during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021. This exercise allows U.S. military members to gain experience in a deployed environment as well as provide healthcare to local citizens who may not have regular access. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 20:51
|Photo ID:
|6688224
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-CO180-1087
|Resolution:
|6770x4514
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
