U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant, and U.S. Army Sgt. Rose Pollick, a practical nurse, both with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, suture a lip wound during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021. This exercise allows U.S. military members to gain experience in a deployed environment as well as provide healthcare to local citizens who may not have regular access. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6688224 VIRIN: 210610-F-CO180-1087 Resolution: 6770x4514 Size: 1.29 MB Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.