U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, sutures a lip wound during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021. Borden is one of several U.S. military members participating in Resolute Sentinel 21, an exercise designed to train military personnel as well as provide care to citizens of partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6688203 VIRIN: 210610-F-CO180-1059 Resolution: 7304x4870 Size: 1.2 MB Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.