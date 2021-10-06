From left to right, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class William Banuelos, a senior healthcare sergeant, U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant, and U.S. Army Sgt. Rose Pollick, a practical nurse, all with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, use a cellphone to show a patient his newly sutured lip in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021.. This clinic is part of Resolute Sentinel 21, an exercise that provides a unique training opportunity for U.S. military medical professionals as well as crucial care to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6688205 VIRIN: 210610-F-CO180-1109 Resolution: 7106x4737 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.