Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    From left to right, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class William Banuelos, a senior healthcare sergeant, U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant, and U.S. Army Sgt. Rose Pollick, a practical nurse, all with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, use a cellphone to show a patient his newly sutured lip in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021.. This clinic is part of Resolute Sentinel 21, an exercise that provides a unique training opportunity for U.S. military medical professionals as well as crucial care to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:51
    Photo ID: 6688205
    VIRIN: 210610-F-CO180-1109
    Resolution: 7106x4737
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    RS21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT