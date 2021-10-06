U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, sutures a lip wound during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021. Resolute Sentinel is an exercise designed to prepare military medical professionals to deploy and conduct joint operations under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

