Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Borden, an emergency physician's assistant with the 228th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, sutures a lip wound during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 10, 2021. Resolute Sentinel is an exercise designed to prepare military medical professionals to deploy and conduct joint operations under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:51
    Photo ID: 6688204
    VIRIN: 210610-F-CO180-1101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21
    U.S. military medical professionals provide emergency care during RS-21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    RS-21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT