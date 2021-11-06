U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lopez, commander of the 612th Air Base Squadron, speaks to guests during the 612th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 11, 2021. The 612th ABS operates and maintains a critical U.S. strategic airfield in support of U.S. Southern Command’s lines of effort within Central America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:30 Photo ID: 6688212 VIRIN: 210611-M-LP762-1094 Resolution: 4345x2897 Size: 3.02 MB Location: COMAYAGUA, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.