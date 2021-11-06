Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras [Image 4 of 9]

    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Galloway Jr., director of operations for Twelfth Air Force (Air Forces Southern), Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, awards U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Trueblood, outgoing commander of the 612th Air Base Squadron, the meritorious service medal during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 11, 2021. The change of command ceremony signifies the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability to the new commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    Ceremony
    JTF-Bravo
    U.S. Air Force
    Change of Command
    612th Air Base Squadron
    Soto Can Air Base

