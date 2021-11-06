Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras

U.S. Air Force Col. John Galloway Jr., director of operations for Twelfth Air Force (Air Forces Southern), Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, awards U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Trueblood, outgoing commander of the 612th Air Base Squadron, with the meritorious service medal during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 11, 2021. The 612th ABS operates and maintains a critical U.S. strategic airfield in support of U.S. Southern Command’s lines of effort within Central America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 Photo ID: 6688208 Resolution: 5165x3443 Location: COMAYAGUA, HN