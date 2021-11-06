Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras [Image 5 of 9]

    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Trueblood, outgoing commander of the 612th Air Base Squadron, Joint Task Force-Bravo, speaks to guests during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 11, 2021. The 612th ABS operates and maintains a critical U.S. strategic airfield in support of U.S. Southern Command’s lines of effort within Central America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 20:30
    Photo ID: 6688210
    VIRIN: 210611-M-LP762-1049
    Resolution: 3621x5431
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras
    Lt. Col. Michael Lopez assumes command of 612th ABS in Honduras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    JTF-Bravo
    U.S. Air Force
    Change of Command
    612th Air Base Squadron
    Soto Can Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT