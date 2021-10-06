Brig. Gen. Paul E. Owen, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division, details the exceptional performance of the South Pacific Border District during the district’s change of command ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, June 10. Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Beeman assumed command from outgoing commander Col. Antoinette R. Gant.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 18:14
|Photo ID:
|6688027
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-IE537-0022
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Speech [Image 3 of 3], by Dave Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beeman assumes command of South Pacific Border District
LEAVE A COMMENT