    SPB Leadership [Image 2 of 3]

    SPB Leadership

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Beeman, commander of the South Pacific Border District, Lt. Col. Sean Connelly, deputy commander, and Greg Hegge, deputy district engineer, stand for command photos following the SPB change of command ceremony held in Phoenix, Arizona, June 10.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Change of Command
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    South Pacific Border District
    SPB
    Jeffrey M. Beeman
    Sean M. Connelly
    Greg Hegge

