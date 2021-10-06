Brig. Gen. Paul E. Owen, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division, details the exceptional performance of the South Pacific Border District during the district’s change of command ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, June 10. Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Beeman assumed command from outgoing commander Col. Antoinette R. Gant.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 18:13 Photo ID: 6688025 VIRIN: 210610-A-IE537-0021 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.92 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the Colors [Image 3 of 3], by Dave Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.