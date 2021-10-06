Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the Colors [Image 1 of 3]

    Passing the Colors

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Dave Palmer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    Brig. Gen. Paul E. Owen, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division, details the exceptional performance of the South Pacific Border District during the district’s change of command ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, June 10. Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Beeman assumed command from outgoing commander Col. Antoinette R. Gant.

