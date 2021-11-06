Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021

    Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021

    CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno, Director of Staff, U.S. Space Force speaks with two members of the 6th Space Warning Squadron during an installation renaming ceremony held on June 11, 2021. The Airmen and Guardians of the 6th provide accurate and timely missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance data to U.S. and allied decision makers for the safety and security of North America. The members in "Team 6," include Department of the Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and Guardians, DoD civilians, and InDyne employees.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021
    Location: CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, US
    Cape Cod Air Force Station officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony on June 11, 2021.

