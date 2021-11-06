Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021

Cape Cod Air Force Station was officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony held on June 11, 2021. Massachusetts Congressman William Keating joined Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno, Director of Staff, U.S. Space Force and members of the 6th Space Warning Squadron in front of the new sign that will welcome visitors to Cape Cod Space Force Station. The newly renamed installation has, and will continue to serve as home to the 6th Space Warning Squadron.

