Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021

Cape Cod Air Force Station was officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony held on June 11, 2021. Presiding official, Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno, Director of Staff, U.S. Space Force, was presented with a model of the PAVE PAWS facility, home to the 6th Space Warning Squadron. The Airmen and Guardians of the 6th provide accurate and timely missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance data to U.S. and allied decision makers for the safety and security of North America. The members in "Team 6," include Department of the Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and Guardians, DoD civilians, and InDyne employees.

