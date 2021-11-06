U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Timothy "Skip" Sheehan, unfurls the new guidon for the 6th Space Warning Squadron. Cape Cod Air Force Station was officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony held on June 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6688012
|VIRIN:
|210611-Z-WQ490-0071
|Resolution:
|2785x3899
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cape Cod Air Force Station officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony on June 11, 2021.
LEAVE A COMMENT