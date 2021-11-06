Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021

    Cape Cod Space Force Station naming ceremony held on June 11, 2021

    CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Timothy "Skip" Sheehan, unfurls the new guidon for the 6th Space Warning Squadron. Cape Cod Air Force Station was officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony held on June 11, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:35
    Location: CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, US
    Cape Cod Air Force Station officially renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station during a ceremony on June 11, 2021.

    Space
    USSF
    6SWS
    Space Delta 4
    Cape Cod Space Force Station

