610th Air Control Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas A. Austin, center, 610th Air Control Flight commander, accepts applause during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. The 610th ACF functions as an air defense liaison to Japan’s Northern Air Defense Force and provides U.S. command and control for daily operations utilizing the Japan Air Defense Ground Environment system. During contingency and exercise operations, or when tasked by Pacific Air Forces, the 610th ACF forms a rapidly deployable team to support Pacific theater tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

