    610th Air Control Flight Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    610th Air Control Flight Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas A. Austin, center, 610th Air Control Flight commander, accepts applause during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. The 610th ACF functions as an air defense liaison to Japan’s Northern Air Defense Force and provides U.S. command and control for daily operations utilizing the Japan Air Defense Ground Environment system. During contingency and exercise operations, or when tasked by Pacific Air Forces, the 610th ACF forms a rapidly deployable team to support Pacific theater tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 03:11
    Photo ID: 6686846
    VIRIN: 210610-F-TG061-1075
    Resolution: 3479x2485
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 610th Air Control Flight Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

