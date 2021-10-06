U.S. Air Force Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, 35th Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. William H. Ballard, outgoing 610th Air Control Flight commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. As the 610th ACF commander, Ballard led 19 Airmen and Marines in joint bilateral battle management, and command and control, primarily for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 03:11 Photo ID: 6686845 VIRIN: 210610-F-TG061-1053 Resolution: 4970x3550 Size: 1.24 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 610th Air Control Flight Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.