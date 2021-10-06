610th Air Control Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, 35th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Douglas A. Austin, as Austin takes command of the 610th Air Control Flight, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. Austin previously served as the Director of Operations for the 35th Operations Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 Photo ID: 6686844 Resolution: 4652x3323 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP