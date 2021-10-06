U.S. Air Force Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, 35th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Douglas A. Austin, as Austin takes command of the 610th Air Control Flight, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. Austin previously served as the Director of Operations for the 35th Operations Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6686844
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-TG061-1070
|Resolution:
|4652x3323
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 610th Air Control Flight Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT