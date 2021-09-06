210609-N-XR893-2194 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Cesar Reyes, from La Puente, California, rescues a dummy from an F/A-18 Hornet attached to the “Cowboys” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, during a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 23:23 Photo ID: 6686758 VIRIN: 210608-N-XR893-2194 Resolution: 4619x3103 Size: 1.24 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.