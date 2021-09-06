210609-N-IG124-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 9, 2021) Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Morin Wilson, from Kingston, Jamaica, pours an oil sample in an oil analysis lab aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 23:23 Photo ID: 6686753 VIRIN: 210609-N-IG124-1029 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.63 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.