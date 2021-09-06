Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    210609-N-XR893-2134 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 9, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 23:23
    Photo ID: 6686756
    VIRIN: 210608-N-XR893-2134
    Resolution: 5568x3292
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

