USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210609-N-XR893-2213 ATLANTIC OCEAN June 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Cesar Reyes, left, from La Puente, California, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Benjamin Hamilton, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, rescue a dummy from an F/A-18 Hornet attached to the “Cowboys” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, during a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

