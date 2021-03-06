Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-7 Field Artillery M777 Live Fires - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 40 of 42]

    3-7 Field Artillery M777 Live Fires - 25th Infantry Division Artillery

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Charlie Battery “Copperheads”, 3-7 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted platoon level live-fire certifications and qualifications at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2021. This live-fire exercise was the culmination of a 96 hour evaluation throughout the Schofield Barracks’ South Range complex that evaluated the platoon’s ability to place timely and accurate indirect and precision fires with M777 Howitzer in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6686409
    VIRIN: 210603-A-PO701-739
    Resolution: 3812x2541
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3-7 Field Artillery M777 Live Fires - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 42 of 42], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Field Artillery
    USARPAC
    Training
    25thID
    25th Infantry Division Artillery

