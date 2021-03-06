Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Charlie Battery “Copperheads”, 3-7 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted platoon level live-fire certifications and qualifications at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2021. This live-fire exercise was the culmination of a 96 hour evaluation throughout the Schofield Barracks’ South Range complex that evaluated the platoon’s ability to place timely and accurate indirect and precision fires with M777 Howitzer in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6686404 VIRIN: 210603-A-PO701-578 Resolution: 3793x2529 Size: 3.56 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-7 Field Artillery M777 Live Fires - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 42 of 42], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.