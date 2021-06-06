Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18)

210606-N-WU807-1091 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2021) Mineman 3rd Class Dalton Miller, from Mount Union, Pa., shows the chains to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), June 6. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

