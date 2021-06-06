Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea And Anchor Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 1 of 3]

    Sea And Anchor Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    GUAM

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Butler 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    210606-N-WU807-1021 APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 6, 2021) Mineman 3rd Class Dalton Miller, from Mount Union, Pa., releases the brake to the anchor chain aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), June 6. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 07:02
    Photo ID: 6685076
    VIRIN: 210606-N-WU807-1021
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 870.72 KB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: MOUNT UNION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea And Anchor Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea And Anchor Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    USS Charleston
    LCS 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT