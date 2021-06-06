210606-N-WU807-1021 APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 6, 2021) Mineman 3rd Class Dalton Miller, from Mount Union, Pa., releases the brake to the anchor chain aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), June 6. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 07:02 Photo ID: 6685076 VIRIN: 210606-N-WU807-1021 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 870.72 KB Location: GU Hometown: MOUNT UNION, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea And Anchor Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.