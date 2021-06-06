Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 2 of 3]

    Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Butler 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    210606-N-WU807-1079 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2021) Mineman 3rd Class Dalton Miller, left, from Mount Union, Pa., and Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dasch, from Bayport, N.Y., stand by for an MH-60S helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) to land, June 6. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 07:02
    Photo ID: 6685078
    VIRIN: 210606-N-WU807-1079
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 948.34 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: BAYPORT, NY, US
    Hometown: MOUNT UNION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea And Anchor Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    Flight Operations on USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    MH-60S
    USS Charleston
    LCS 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT