U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers assigned to 2d Air Support Operations Squadron observe aircraft high in the sky during strafing runs by German Air Force pilots, assigned to the German Air Force Weapons School, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6685074
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-HE359-0539
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|18.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter [Image 8 of 8], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
