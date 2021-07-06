Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter [Image 5 of 8]

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Cannon fire from a German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon impacts a target during aircraft strafing runs at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    TAGS

    combat ready
    U.S. Air Force
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Deutsche Luftwaffe

