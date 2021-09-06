Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter [Image 3 of 8]

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German Air Force pilot, assigned to the German Air Force Weapons School, conducts strafing runs with an Eurofighter Typhoon in conjunction with U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to 2d Air Support Operations Squadron identifying targets on the ground at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
