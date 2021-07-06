Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter [Image 6 of 8]

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to 2d Air Support Operations Squadron operates a Type 163 Laser target designator during aircraft strafing runs in support of German Air Force pilots, assigned to the German Air Force Weapons School, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6685073
    VIRIN: 210607-A-HE359-0610
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.05 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter [Image 8 of 8], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter
    2 ASOS supports German Eurofighter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat ready
    U.S. Air Force
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Deutsche Luftwaffe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT