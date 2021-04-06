U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Commander addresses the audience during the 18th Military Police Brigade’s change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, Grafenwoehr, Germany 4 June, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 02:53
|Photo ID:
|6685032
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-DT978-0134
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.74 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MP Brigade Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT