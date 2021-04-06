18th MP Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army 18th Military Police Brigade Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, and Col. Timothy J. MacDonald return the salute of the Honor Guard during the 18th Military Police Brigade’s change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, Grafenwoehr, Germany 4 June, 2021.
(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 02:52
|Photo ID:
|6685028
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-DT978-0110
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.13 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
